Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün | Lateinamerika

„Grüne Konflikte“

363 sozialökologische Konflikte im Kontext der Produktion erneuerbarer Energien

Von Gibrán Mena Aguilar

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da - egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende, alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Argentinien | Chile | Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün

Bis in den letzten Winkel

Im äußersten Süden Lateinamerikas geht die Jagd nach fossilen und erneuerbaren Energien Hand in Hand

Weltweit scheint es Konsens, dass es eine Energiewende braucht, um die Folgen der Klimakatastrophe einzudämmen. Gleichzeitig bleibt die globale Nachfrage nach Kohle, Öl und Gas hoch. Das nutzen Energieunternehmen, aller nachhaltigen Rhetorik zum Trotz, um die Vorkommen fossiler Energieträger in den entlegensten Regionen der Welt zu fördern. …
Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün | Uruguay

Privatisierung statt gerechter Transformation

Interview mit dem Gewerkschafter Jhony Saldivia über Energiewende und grünen Wasserstoff in Uruguay

Uruguay ist in den vergangenen Jahren zum Vorbild in Sachen Energiewende geworden: 2023 kamen über 80 Prozent des im Land verbrauchten Stroms aus erneuerbaren Energiequellen, vor allem Wasser- und Windkraft. Expert*innen und Gewerkschaften kritisieren jedoch, dass die Energiewende einer breiten Privatisierungswelle im Energiesektor den Weg bereitet habe. …

Newsletter abonnieren