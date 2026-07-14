Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Editorial | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

Hat die Welt noch Platz bei der Weltmeisterschaft?

Fußball ist weit mehr als ein Spiel: Er stiftet Identität, entfacht politische Konflikte und spiegelt globale Machtverhältnisse. Die Männer-Weltmeisterschaft vereint Millionen Menschen, reproduziert jedoch zugleich soziale Ungleichheiten, rassistische Strukturen und neokoloniale Dynamiken. Gerade in Lateinamerika ist Fußball tief in der Alltagskultur verwurzelt – als Ort von Gemeinschaft, aber auch von Widerstand. Die Redaktion beleuchtet die politischen Dimensionen des Sports und fragt, wem die Weltmeisterschaft nützt und wie ihre Bühne für emanzipatorische Kämpfe genutzt werden kann.

Von der Redaktion
Die männliche Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft bewegt Menschen auf der ganzen Welt. Man muss kein Fußbal

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Latinoamerica | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | USA

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