Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Argentinien | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Hochschulen im Fadenkreuz

Milei legt sich mit den Universitäten an und erntet Gegenwind

Inmitten wachsender Sorge um die Zukunft Argentiniens, macht sich nun auch die Angst  um die Hochschulbildung breit. Viele Verantwortliche aus den Universitäten haben bereits gewarnt, dass das Studienjahr 2025 aufgrund umfassender Budgetkürzungen gefährdet sein könnte. Ein beispielloses Szenario in einem Land, das seine Universitäten als Grundpfeiler der Demokratie und sozialen Entwicklung betrachtet. Gegen diesen Angriff auf die öffentliche Hochschulbildung regt sich breiter Widerstand.

Von Paula Sabatés, Buenos Aires (Übersetzung: Aurelia Tens)

Lies den gesamten Text jetzt mit Abo!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da - egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende, alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Argentinien | Berlinale | Nummer 561 - März 2021

SCHONUNGSLOS SUBTIL

Azor erforscht die Verstrickungen von Schweizer Banken in die argentinische Militärdiktatur

Argentinien | Nummer 390 - Dezember 2006

Keine Spur von Julio López

Der Hauptbelastungszeuge im Menschenrechtsprozess ist verschwunden

Rudolfo Yazón ist Anwalt der Argentinischen Liga für Menschenrechte. Ein Gespräch über das Verschwinden des Zeugen Julio López am 18. September und die Menschenrechtspolitik der Regierung Kirchner.
Argentinien | Berlinale

Poesie für Fortgeschrittene

Tú me abrasas bebildert den Dialog zweier Dichter*innen aus verschiedenen Jahrtausenden

Newsletter abonnieren