Hoffen, das Schlimmste sei vorbei

Es war 1:30 Uhr im Morgengrauen, als der Himmel am dritten Januar aufriss. Ich konnte nicht schlafen, der Körper warnte mich vor etwas. Eine Vibration im Blut, die meine Vorfahrinnen gut kennen, sobald sich eine Gefahr nähert. Ich hörte das rhythmische Geräusch, das tu-tu-tu des tieffliegenden Hubschraubers, so tief, dass die Fenster vibrierten, als ob sie Angst hätten. Das Erste, was ich sagte, mit einem Knoten im Hals, war: „Das kann nicht sein. Es ist Ernst, er hat es gemacht.“