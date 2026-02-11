Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026 | Venezuela

Hoffen, das Schlimmste sei vorbei

Ein feministisch-Afro-Indigener Kommentar zur Intervention der USA

Es war 1:30 Uhr im Morgengrauen, als der Himmel am dritten Januar aufriss. Ich konnte nicht schlafen, der Körper warnte mich vor etwas. Eine Vibration im Blut, die meine Vorfahrinnen gut kennen, sobald sich eine Gefahr nähert. Ich hörte das rhythmische Geräusch, das tu-tu-tu des tieffliegenden Hubschraubers, so tief, dass die Fenster vibrierten, als ob sie Angst hätten. Das Erste, was ich sagte, mit einem Knoten im Hals, war: „Das kann nicht sein. Es ist Ernst, er hat es gemacht.“ 

Von Cacica Honta, Caracas - Übersetzung: Theresa Utzig

Jetzt Abo sichern und den ganzen Artikel lesen.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 402 - Dezember 2007 | Venezuela

Reform ohne Debatte

Am 2. Dezember entscheidet Venezuela über Chávez‘ Verfassungsreform. Eine Debatte ist in dem polarisierten Land nicht möglich

„Staatsstreich“ oder „Fortsetzung der Revolution“: Die Verfassungsreform, die Präsident Hugo Chávez auf den Weg gebracht hat, vertieft die Spaltung des Landes. Umfragen deuten an, dass die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung die Verfassungsänderung ablehnt, aber die Opposition ist zu zerstritten, um für ein „Nein“ an den Urnen zu mobilisieren.
Nummer 455 - Mai 2012 | Venezuela

,,Jeder Elfte hat seinen Dreizehnten“

Interview mit dem Autor und Venezuela-Experten Gregory Wilpert

Im April feierten die Venezolaner_innen das Scheitern des Putsches gegen ihren gewählten Präsidenten Hugo Chávez vor zehn Jahren. Die bisherigen Eliten hatten die Unterstützung der Bevölkerung für den Präsidenten damals völlig falsch eingeschätzt. Am Abend des 13. April kehrte Chávez per Hubschrauber in den Präsidentenpalast zurück und hat ihn seitdem nicht wieder verlassen. …
Nummer 387/388 - Sept./Okt. 2006 | Venezuela

Auf ewig Chávez?

Venezuelas Opposition im Verein gegen die Wiederwahl des Präsidenten

Für Hugo Chávez gestaltet sich das Panorama vor den Präsidentschaftswahlen scheinbar rosig . 10 Millionen Stimmen will er am 3. Dezember auf sich vereinen. Trotz berechtigter Kritik: viele Errungenschaften seiner Politik werden weithin geschätzt. Doch die Opposition schläft nicht und auch „Mr. Danger“ versucht, noch ein Wörtchen mit zureden.

Newsletter abonnieren