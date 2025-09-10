Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Chile | Kultur | Musik | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

Hoffnung statt Barbarei

Ana Tijoux: eine antikoloniale Stimme im Rap

Am 5. Juli gab die französische-chilenische Hip-Hop-Sängerin Ana Tijoux ein Konzert in Berlin. LN sprach mit ihr über ihre Geschichte, ihre politische Motivation und ihren Blick auf die Gegenwart.

Max Telias, Jara Frey-Schaber

Hola!

