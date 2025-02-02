Hommage an antikolonialen Widerstand

Am 05. Januar 2025 veröffentlichte Bad Bunny sein neuestes Album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS und sorgt seitdem für weltweite Furore: Innerhalb kürzester Zeit landete es auf dem ersten Platz der Billboard Top Album Charts, wobei jeder der insgesamt 17 Songs in den Billboard Hot 100 Charts gelistet ist. Damit ist Bad Bunny der erste lateinamerikanische und allgemein erst der zwanzigste Künstler, der die Marke von 100 Songs in den Billboard Hot 100 Charts geknackt hat. Sein Werk sprengt jedoch nicht nur Rang-listen in der Musikbranche, sondern auch die Berichterstattungen renommierter Mainstream-­medien allerorts. Camila Schmid Iglesias kommentiert das Album im Kontext der politischen Situation der Herkunftsinsel des Sängers, Puerto Rico, aber auch in Verbindung mit der Realität der Heimat ihrer Mutter, Kuba.