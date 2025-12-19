Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Honduras | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Politik | Wahlen

Honduras biegt scharf rechts ab

Herbe Wahlschlappe für die sozialdemokratische Libre-Partei

Nach nur einer Amtszeit ist das sozialdemokratische Intermezzo vorbei: Bei den mit großer Spannung erwarteten Wahlen am 30. November verlor die Libre-Kandidatin Rixi Moncada überraschend klar gegen die Vertreter der beiden konservativen Parteien. Eine Woche nach den Wahlen ist noch nicht klar, ob Nasry Asfura von der ultrarechten Nationalpartei oder Salvador Nasralla von der rechten Liberalen Partei ab Januar 2026 das Präsidentenamt übernimmt. LN analysiert, was das für die Zukunft des zentralamerkanischen Landes bedeutet.

Christof Wittwer, Tegucigalpa

