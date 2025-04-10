Hunde stehlen, Polizisten töten

Das 28. Filmfestival in Málaga rückt lateinamerikanische Filme ins Zentrum

Als die konservative Stadtverwaltung im andalusischen Málaga vor mehr als 29 Jahren eine Werkschau des spanischen Films ankündigte, befürchteten Fachleute eine Hochglanz-Selbstdarstellung der spanischen Mainstream-Produzenten. Aber mittlerweile hat sich Málaga nach San Sebastián zur wichtigsten Plattform des spanischen und ibero-amerikanischen Films in Spanien entwickelt. Der Hauptpreis, die „goldene Dolde“, wird getrennt an den besten spanischen und an den besten lateinamerikanischen Film vergeben – dieses Jahr waren sieben lateinamerikanische Filme von insgesamt 22 im Spielfilmwettbewerb vertreten. LN gibt einen Überblick.