Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Film | Nummer 610 - Avril 2025

Hunde stehlen, Polizisten töten

Das 28. Filmfestival in Málaga rückt lateinamerikanische Filme ins Zentrum

Als die konservative Stadtverwaltung im andalusischen Málaga vor mehr als 29 Jahren eine Werkschau des spanischen Films ankündigte, befürchteten Fachleute eine Hochglanz-Selbstdarstellung der spanischen Mainstream-Produzenten. Aber mittlerweile hat sich Málaga nach San Sebastián zur wichtigsten Plattform des spanischen und ibero-amerikanischen Films in Spanien entwickelt. Der Hauptpreis, die „goldene Dolde“, wird getrennt an den besten spanischen und an den besten lateinamerikanischen Film vergeben – dieses Jahr waren sieben lateinamerikanische Filme von insgesamt 22 im Spielfilmwettbewerb vertreten. LN gibt einen Überblick.

Von Wolfgang Martin Hamdorf, Málaga

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Film | Nummer 488 - Februar 2015

Empowerment für Empregadas

Que Horas Ela Volta? Führt mit Witz und Wärme durch die (Gefühls-)Welt einer Hausangestellten

Film | Nummer 511 – Januar 2017

WER IST KUBA?

Die Dokumentation Somos Cuba erzählt den kubanischen Lebensalltag aus der Perspektive dreier Familien – gefilmt mit der Handkamera

Film | Nummer 476 - Februar 2014

Die Stadt, die niemals endet

Güeros zeigt die Vielfalt Mexiko-Stadts als urbanes Roadmovie

Newsletter abonnieren