„Ich bin eine Amphibienfrau“

Barrancabermeja liegt im Norden Kolumbiens, wo sich der Río Magdalena in ein großes Netzwerk an Flüssen, Sümpfen und Seen ausdehnt. Viele Faktoren tragen vor Ort zu einer immer weiter voranschreitenden Zerstörung der Umwelt bei. Auch die größte Ölraffinerie Kolumbiens Ecopetrol befindet sich in der Stadt. Die Fischerin Yuly Velásquez und ihre Orga-nisation FEDEPESAN machen unter anderem diese Raffinerie für die Verschmutzung der örtlichen Gewässer verantwortlich. Sie weisen öffentlich auf die Probleme hin und bringen sich dadurch in Lebensgefahr. In diesem Jahr erhielt Yuly Velásquez den Amnesty-Menschenrechtspreis für diesen Einsatz.