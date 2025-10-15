Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Mexiko | Nummer 617 - November 2025

„Ich glaube an die Fähigkeit der Sprache, Realität zu schaffen“

Interview mit der mexikanischen Schriftstellerin Cristina Rivera Garza

Das Internationale Literaturfestival Berlin (ilb) findet seit 25 Jahren im September statt und hat auch 2025 wieder bedeutende internationale literarische Stimmen von 130 Autor*innen aus 40 Ländern versammelt. Literaturbegeisterten bot das ilb in seinem Jubiläumsjahr mit Buchpremieren, Podiumsdiskussionen und Werkstattgesprächen vielfältige und spannende Einblicke in das weltweite Literaturgeschehen. LN sprachen mit der mexikanischen Autorin, Pulitzer-Preisträgerin und Kuratorin des Festivals Cristina Rivera Garza über Grenzen und Migration.

Interview von Kori Mamani Hoppe

Hola!

