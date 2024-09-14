Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

El Salvador | Nummer 603/604 - September/Oktober 2024

„Ich habe mein Kind verloren und landete im Gefängnis“

Schwangerschaftsabbrüche, Fehl- und Totgeburten in El Salvador

Nachdem Cinthia Marcela Rodríguez ihren Sohn tot zur Welt bringt, bleibt ihr keine Zeit zu trauern. Statt medizinische Unterstützung zu bekommen, sieht sie sich der vollen Härte des salvadorianischen Strafrechts ausgesetzt. Sie wird wegen angeblicher Abtreibung zu 30 Jahren Gefängnis verurteilt. Ohne die Möglichkeit ihren Verlust zu verarbeiten und ohne die Hoffnung auf eine Zukunft, scheint ihre Lage und die vieler Frauen im Land aussichtslos. Diese Reportage erschien im Original bei der österreichischen Zeitschrift an.schläge.

Von Linda Peikert, im Original für an.schläge

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Bewegung | El Salvador | Nummer 514 - April 2017 | Politik | Umwelt & Klima

SIEG ÜBER BERGBAUINDUSTRIE IN EL SALVADOR

Das Parlament verabschiedet ein gesetzliches Bergbauverbot

Es ist eine Parlamentsentscheidung mit Seltenheitswert: Sie stellt Umwelt- und Menschenrechte vor Profite. Das Parlament von El Salvador hat das Schürfen nach Metallen jeglicher Art verboten – im gesamten Land. Die Zustimmung ist groß, aber es gibt auch Kritik.
El Salvador | Feminismus | Medien | Nummer 516 – Juni 2017

KLASSENFRAGE ABTREIBUNG

Interview mit einer anarchistischen Radioaktivistin aus El Salvador

In El Salvador gibt es seit 1998 ein rigides Abtreibungsverbot. Die LN sprachen mit Elisa vom anarchistischen Radio Rosas Negras über die Situation und über die Probleme und Herausforderungen anarchistischer Organisierung in El Salvador.
El Salvador | Nummer 537 - März 2019 | Politik

HOFFNUNGSTRÄGER OHNE PLAN

Der neue Präsident Nayib Bukele gewann ohne politisches Programm

Nayib Bukele ist der neue politische Superstar Zentralamerikas: Mit nur 37 Jahren wurde er zum Präsidenten El Salvadors gewählt, weil er sich als Alternative zur korrupten Politik der alten Eliten präsentierte. Doch wo er selbst politisch steht, weiß niemand genau zu sagen.

Newsletter abonnieren

125402