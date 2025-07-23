„Ich rappe nicht nur, sondern kämpfe“

In Berlin-Kreuzberg, zwischen Selbst­­verwal­tung und Immobilienkapital, gibt es auch 2025 noch Räume wie den Reset Club. Die Bar bietet eine Verschnaufpause vom alltäglichen Kampf um Menschlichkeit in einem Deutsch­land, in dem es an jeder Ecke nach Konflikt riecht. Hier sang Mitte Juni Portavoz. Der chilenische Rapper gehört zu den wichtigsten musikali­schen Stimmen, die die Proteste der vergangenen 20 Jahre in Chile begleitet haben. Seine Texte klagen bis heute die Gewalt einer durch wilden Neoliberalismus zerfurchten Gesell­schaft an und machen ein Land hinter dem scheinbaren Wirtschafts­wunder sichtbar: ein Chile der einfachen Leute. Auch Berlin, das mal eine kulturelle Brandmauer gegen die Finanzflut war, leidet heute unter dem, was in Chile nach dem Putsch von 1973 mit Gewalt und Zerstörung durchgeprügelt wurde. Vielleicht ist es deswegen so besonders, Portavoz kennenzu­lernen: Bei ihm findet man einen Weg, sich zu widersetzen – mit dem Wort und der Musik. Die LN trafen ihn vor dem Konzert zum Gespräch über Rap, Politik und seine Geschichte.