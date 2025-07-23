Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Musik | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

„Ich rappe nicht nur, sondern kämpfe“

Interview mit dem Mapuche-Rapper Portavoz

In Berlin-Kreuzberg, zwischen Selbst­­verwal­tung und Immobilienkapital, gibt es auch 2025 noch Räume wie den Reset Club. Die Bar bietet eine Verschnaufpause vom alltäglichen Kampf um Menschlichkeit in einem Deutsch­land, in dem es an jeder Ecke nach Konflikt riecht. Hier sang Mitte Juni Portavoz. Der chilenische Rapper gehört zu den wichtigsten musikali­schen Stimmen, die die Proteste der vergangenen 20 Jahre in Chile begleitet haben. Seine Texte klagen bis heute die Gewalt einer durch wilden Neoliberalismus zerfurchten Gesell­schaft an und machen ein Land hinter dem scheinbaren Wirtschafts­wunder sichtbar: ein Chile der einfachen Leute. Auch Berlin, das mal eine kulturelle Brandmauer gegen die Finanzflut war, leidet heute unter dem, was in Chile nach dem Putsch von 1973 mit Gewalt und Zerstörung durchgeprügelt wurde. Vielleicht ist es deswegen so besonders, Portavoz kennenzu­lernen: Bei ihm findet man einen Weg, sich zu widersetzen – mit dem Wort und der Musik. Die LN trafen ihn vor dem Konzert zum Gespräch über Rap, Politik und seine Geschichte.

Interview: Max Telias (Übersetzung: Kori Mamani Hoppe)

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Kultur | Musik | Nummer 547 - Januar 2020

HOLZLÖFFEL GEGEN VAMPIRBULLEN

Die Protestkultur in Chile ist musikalisch

Cacerolazo, das rhythmische Schlagen von Holzlöffeln auf Kochtöpfe, ist der wohl charakteristischste Klang, der die im Oktober in Chile ausgebrochenen Proteste begleitet. …
Musik | Nummer 483/484 - Sept./Okt. 2014

„God save the queers“

Ein Einblick in die queerfeministische Musikszene Argentiniens

Cumbia: Seit seiner Wiederentdeckung in den 90er Jahren steht dieser Musikstil für mitreißende Rhythmen, aber meist sexistische Texte. Bands aus der queerfeministischen Szene Argentiniens wie Kumbia Queers und Miss Bolivia zeigen einen anderen Weg auf. Mit Intellekt, Ironie und Mut zu neuen musikalischen Ausdrucksformen dekonstruieren sie die vorherrschende Machoattitude der Mainstreambranche.
Musik | Nummer 528 - Juni 2018

POLITISCHES MARMELADENBROT

Interview mit Benjamin Rodriguez und Saïdou von Sidi Wacho

Newsletter abonnieren