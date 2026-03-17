Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Deutschland | Lateinamerika | Nummer 621 - März 2026

„Ich singe nicht bloß, um zu singen“

Der Frauenchor Canto Diáspora macht aus Gesang und Genuss eine Gemeinschaft

Das lateinamerikanische Frauen-Vokalensemble Canto Diáspora singt und erzählt in Berlin von Migration, von Widerstand und Selbstermächtigung. Der Chor lädt dazu ein, Kunst aus der Freude heraus zu begreifen und zu entdecken. Diese Reportage zeigt wie eine Gruppe engagierter Frauen Singen zu weit mehr macht als nur die Stimmbänder zum Schwingen zu bringen.

Von Mauricio Tapia
Foto: Anastasia Coyto @anastasiacoytophoto „Wir erleben Musik durch den Körper, in Begegnung m

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