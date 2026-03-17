„Ich singe nicht bloß, um zu singen“
Der Frauenchor Canto Diáspora macht aus Gesang und Genuss eine Gemeinschaft
Foto: Anastasia Coyto @anastasiacoytophoto „Wir erleben Musik durch den Körper, in Begegnung m
Der Frauenchor Canto Diáspora macht aus Gesang und Genuss eine Gemeinschaft
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