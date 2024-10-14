Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 605 - November 2024

„Ich werde niemals aufhören zu suchen“

Zehn Jahre Staatsverbrechen ohne Aufklärung

Interview mit Blanca Luz Nava Vélez, Mutter von Jorge Alvarez Nava, einem der 43 Schüler, die 2014 in Ayotzinapa im mexikanischen Bundesstaat Guerrero verschwanden.

Interview: Jonas Alter

