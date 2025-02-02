Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Im Energiesparmodus

Wie Ecuadors Energiesektor von Klimawandel und politischen Versäumnissen eingeholt wird

„Noboa schaltet uns das Licht aus“, so sagen es selbst die Kinder. Denn wirklich niemand entkam im vergangenen Jahr in Ecuador den bis zu 14 Stunden andauernden täglichen Stromrationierungen. Das Land hatte nicht genug Energiekapazitäten, um den Bedarf der Menschen zu decken, ausgerechnet wenige Monate vor der Präsidentschaftswahl am 9. Februar. Die unmittelbare Ursache ist einfach auszumachen: klimawandelbedingte Dürren. Wie dieser Bericht erörtert, liegen die Gründe aber auch in der vergangenen und aktuellen Struktur der ecuadorianischen Energiepolitik.

Von Thorben Utpatel, Quito

