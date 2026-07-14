Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Musik | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

Im größten Pogo  der Welt

Mit Indio Solari stirbt die Stimme einer Klasse

Am 5. Juni starb Carlos Alberto „Indio“ Solari in seinem Haus in der Provinz Buenos Aires. Die Reaktion darauf vergleichen manche mit dem Tod von Evita Perón oder Diego Armando Maradona: Was der 1949 in Paraná geborene Solari und seine Band Patricio Rey y los Redonditos de Ricota für viele Menschen in Argentinien bedeuteten, passt nicht auf eine Seite, vielleicht lässt es sich überhaupt nicht in Worte fassen. Dieser Nachruf möchte trotzdem an ihn erinnern.

Von Jara Frey-Schaaber
Einige Zahlen: Über acht Kilometer lang zog sich die Schlange vor der Sporthalle Gatica in einem Vo

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