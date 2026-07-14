Im größten Pogo der Welt

Am 5. Juni starb Carlos Alberto „Indio“ Solari in seinem Haus in der Provinz Buenos Aires. Die Reaktion darauf vergleichen manche mit dem Tod von Evita Perón oder Diego Armando Maradona: Was der 1949 in Paraná geborene Solari und seine Band Patricio Rey y los Redonditos de Ricota für viele Menschen in Argentinien bedeuteten, passt nicht auf eine Seite, vielleicht lässt es sich überhaupt nicht in Worte fassen. Dieser Nachruf möchte trotzdem an ihn erinnern.