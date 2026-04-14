Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Im Stadion Jubel, draußen Massengräber

Aktivist*innen vereint im Protest gegen die Fußball-WM in Mexiko

Vor dem Messegelände der Internationalen Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin, der größten Tourismusmesse weltweit, formierte sich in diesem Jahr Protest gegen Kolonialismus, kapitalistische Megaprojekte und die FIFA-Fußballweltmeisterschaft (WM), die vom 11. Juni 2026 an in Mexiko stattfinden wird. Der nachfolgende Bericht fängt die Proteste rund um die ITB Berlin sowie den Widerstand der Indigenen Gemeinschaften im Vorfeld der WM in Mexiko ein.

Von Victor für die Recherche AG
60 Jahren ITB die größte Tourismusmesse der Welt (Foto: Recherche AG) 70 Tage vor der FIFA-Fuß

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