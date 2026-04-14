Im Stadion Jubel, draußen Massengräber

Vor dem Messegelände der Internationalen Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin, der größten Tourismusmesse weltweit, formierte sich in diesem Jahr Protest gegen Kolonialismus, kapitalistische Megaprojekte und die FIFA-Fußballweltmeisterschaft (WM), die vom 11. Juni 2026 an in Mexiko stattfinden wird. Der nachfolgende Bericht fängt die Proteste rund um die ITB Berlin sowie den Widerstand der Indigenen Gemeinschaften im Vorfeld der WM in Mexiko ein.