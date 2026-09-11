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El Salvador | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Politik

In einer Diktatur geboren werden und sterben

Das Scheitern des Friedensprozesses in El Salvador

In den fast 35 Jahren seit dem Ende des Bürgerkriegs in El Salvador hat die Bevölkerung keinen wirklichen Frieden erlebt, sondern Gewalt, Straflosigkeit und Ungleichheit. Nun rutscht das Land in eine neue Diktatur. Ein Kommentar des Menschenrechtsaktivisten Benjamín Cuéllar.

Benjamín Cuéllar, San Salvador
El Salvador ist das kleinste und am dichtesten besiedelte Land Mittelamerikas. In einer Region, in d

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