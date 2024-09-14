Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 603/604 - September/Oktober 2024

In Vergessenheit geraten

Eine Momentaufnahme vom einstigen Urlaubsparadies Acapulco fast ein Jahr nach Hurrikan Otis

Als am 25. Oktober 2023 der Orkan Otis die mexikanische Südpazifikküste traf, hinterließ er eine verheerende Spur der Verwüstung in der Millionenstadt Acapulco. Die Katastrophe spiegelt sich noch heute sowohl im alltäglichen Leben als auch in den Erinnerungen und den Geschichten der Bewohner*innen wider. Fast ein Jahr nach der Naturkatastrophe geht diese Reportage der Frage nach, wie es mittlerweile um den Wiederaufbau der Stadt steht und welche Maßnahmen von lokalen und nationalen Politiker*innen unternommen wurden.

Von Erik Ahlhorn, Acapulco

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

