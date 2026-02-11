Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 620 - Februar 2026 | Venezuela

In Zeiten von Druck und Krise Zeit gewinnen

Der Politologe Omar Vázquez Heredia spricht über den US-Militärangriff und die Situation in Venezuela nach dem 3. Januar

Seit dem 3. Januar hat sich im Land viel verändert, und gleichzeitig ist vieles gleich geblieben. Der Politologe Omar Vázquez Heredia spricht über den Angriff, seine Auswirkungen und die Regierung unter Delcy Rodríguez.

Interview: John Mark Shorack

