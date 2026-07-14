Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

In zwei Lager gespalten

Massive Einflussnahme der USA begünstigt Regierungswechsel

Das Wahlergebnis der Stichwahl um die kolumbianische Präsidentschaft am 21. Juni bestätigt die Zerrissenheit des Landes in zwei politische Lager. Geprägt von einem denkbar knappen Abstand zwischen progressiven Kräften und denen der kolumbianischen Rechten, deren Kandidat Abelardo de la Espriella mit einer hauchdünnen Mehrheit gegenüber dem linken Herausforderer Iván Cepeda gewann. Der geringe Abstand zwischen den beiden nährt Spekulationen über die Rechtmäßigkeit des Wahlergebnisses, welches die folgende Analyse näher beleuchtet.

Von Eric Barbosa
Neuer Präsident Kolumbien hat im Juni Abelardo de la Espriella zum Staatsoberhaupt gewählt (Foto:

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