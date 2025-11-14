Jeanette Jara, Verwalterin der Niederlage

Am 16. November wählt Chile eine*n neue*n Präsident*in

Für die Regierungskoalition unter dem aktuellen Präsidenten Gabriel Boric tritt die Kommunistin Jeanette Jara an. Ihr überragender Sieg bei den Vorwahlen war für viele Beobachter*innen eine Überraschung. Mit rund 825.000 Stimmen und etwa 60 Prozent der Präferenzen setzte sie sich deutlich gegen die ehemalige Innenministerin der Regierung, Carolina Tohá, sowie gegen den Abgeordneten Gonzalo Winter aus der Partei des Präsidenten, Frente Amplio, durch. Bedeutet diese Kandidatur also einen Wechsel innerhalb der progressiven Kräfte in Chile?