Argentinien | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Jeden Mittwoch am Kongress

Der Kampf der Rentner*innen ist ein kleiner Lichtblick in den finsteren Zeiten von Milei

Bilder von alten Menschen, die sich in Buenos Aires gegen Knüppel und Tränengas wehren, gingen im September um die Welt. Die Rentner*innen lassen sich die Straße nicht nehmen. Jeden Mittwoch demonstrieren sie am Kongress, umringt von martialisch ausgerüsteten Robocop-Polizisten. Immer dabei: die roten Transparente der Jubilados/as Insurgentes, der „aufständischen Rentner*innen“. Dieser Bericht aus Buenos Aires begleitet einige von ihnen.

Von Alix Arnold, Buenos Aires

