Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

„Jeden Morgen bin ich erleichtert, dass er noch da ist!“

Wie ein zerzauster Eukalyptusbaum Menschen in der Ciudad Bolívar Hoffnung gibt

Auf einem windumtosten Hügel im Süden Bogotás steht ein alter, zerzauster Eukalyptusbaum: El Palo del Ahorcado (Baum der Gehenkten). Er ist das Symbol von Verzweiflung, Resilienz und Auferstehung der Menschen aus Ciudad Bolívar, einem armen und vom Staat vernachlässigten Stadtteil. Als Keimling der Solidarität zwischen den von der Gesellschaft Ausgestoßenen und Binnenvertriebenen und Sinnbild ihrer Zähigkeit wurde der Baum vor Kurzem vom städtischen Institut für Kulturerbe (IDPC) offiziell zum Kulturerbe erklärt.

Von Ingolf Bruckner, Bogotá

