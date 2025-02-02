„Jemand muss darüber sprechen“

Railson Guajajara ist Aktivist und Anführer der Guajajara des Indigenen Territoriums Caru im Bundesstaat Maranhão. Nicht nur in Brasilien, auch international macht er auf die Konsequenzen der Expansion der Bergbauindustrie und hegemonialer Entwicklungsmodelle für die Indigenen Völker in Maranhão aufmerksam. Die LN trafen ihn im Oktober des vergangenen Jahres im Rahmen des Alternativen Rohstoffgipfels in Berlin.