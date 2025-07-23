Justiz im Wandel

Am 1. Juni fanden in Mexiko erstmals Richter*innenwahlen statt, bei denen die Zusammensetzung des Obersten Gerichtshofs der Nation (SCJN) völlig neu bestimmt wurde. Dieser Prozess, der das Ergebnis einer umstrittenen Verfassungsreform ist, markiert das Ende eines Systems, in dem die Richter*innen von der Exekutive ernannt wurden. Den Vorsitz des neuen Gerichtshofs wird Hugo Aguilar übernehmen, ein Indigener Nuu Savi Anwalt und prominenter Verfechter der Rechte Indigener Völker und Afromexikaner*innen. LN berichtet über die Hintergründe der Wahl.