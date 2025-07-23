Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

Justiz im Wandel

Nach einer umstrittenen Reform wählt Mexiko einen neuen Obersten Gerichtshof, dem künftig ein Indigener Anwalt vorstehen wird

Am 1. Juni fanden in Mexiko erstmals Richter*innenwahlen statt, bei denen die Zusammensetzung des Obersten Gerichtshofs der Nation (SCJN) völlig neu bestimmt wurde. Dieser Prozess, der das Ergebnis einer umstrittenen Verfassungsreform ist, markiert das Ende eines Systems, in dem die Richter*innen von der Exekutive ernannt wurden. Den Vorsitz des neuen Gerichtshofs wird Hugo Aguilar übernehmen, ein Indigener Nuu Savi Anwalt und prominenter Verfechter der Rechte Indigener Völker und Afromexikaner*innen. LN berichtet über die Hintergründe der Wahl.

Von Marco T. Picazo, Querétaro (Übersetzung: Mara Kuth)

Hola!

Comic | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

Zwischen Sichtbarkeit und Unsichtbarkeit

Welche Superkraft würdest du wählen?

Ein Comic von Kareninja

