Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 623 - Mai 2026

Kast, Orbán und die Auferstehung der Chicago Boys

Chiles neuer Präsident folgt dem Playbook der internationalen extremen Rechten

Am 5. Oktober 1988 drängte Chile Pinochet durch ein „Nein“ im Plebiszit aus dem Amt. Während der vorausgegangenen Fernsehkampagne verteidigte ein 22-jähriger Jurastudent im Sendeblock des „Ja“ stolz die Weiterführung der Diktatur. Siebenunddreißig Jahre später wurde dieser Mann, José Antonio Kast, zum meistgewählten Präsidenten in der Geschichte des Landes. Es ist das erste Mal, dass eine ultrarechte Regierung in Chile ihre Politik in demokratischen Verhältnissen durchsetzen muss – ein Balanceakt, an dem sie schon jetzt zu scheitern droht, wie diese Analyse zeigt.

Von Max Telias & Malte Seiwerth
Ausnahmsweise mal in der Mitte Chiles rechtsextremer Präsident Kast bei der Vorstellung seines Kabi

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