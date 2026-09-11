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Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Peru | Politik | Wahlen

Keiko Fujimori und das Ende einer politischen Ära

Zersplitterung der Wählerschaft vor dem Fujimorismus

Der Sieg von Keiko Fujimori beendet den politischen Zyklus, der im Jahr 2000 mit dem Sturz des autoritären Regimes von Alberto Fujimori und der Rückkehr zur Demokratie und dem Rechtsstaat begann. In den zwei Jahrhunderten Unabhängigkeit hatte Peru noch nie fünf gewählte Regierungen in Folge, aber auch noch nie so viele Präsidenten, die in so kurzer Zeit abgesetzt oder zum Rücktritt gezwungen wurden. Beide Entwicklungen prägten den Verlauf einer Zeit, die mit einer beispiellosen demokratischen Stabilität begann und in einer tiefen institutionellen Krise endete.

Sandra Arellano & Enrique Fernández-Maldonado, Lima (Übersetzung: Josefina Lehnen)
Was ist mit dem sogenannten „peruanischen Paradoxon“ passiert? Jahrelang wies Peru nachhaltige W

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