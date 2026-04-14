Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Deutschland | Nummer 622 - April 2026

KEIN DEUTSCHER TRAUM

Leere Versprechen an migrantische Arbeitskräfte im Gesundheitssektor

In Lateinamerika wird damit geworben, relativ einfach einen Job im deutschen Gesundheitssektor zu erhalten. In Deutschland angekommen erleben viele Menschen rassistische Übergriffe und Ausbeutung. Eine Reportage.

VonMalte Seiwert
Deutschland braucht Migrant*innen für seinen Arbeitsmarkt, so bekräftigen Unternehmensverbände un

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Deutschland | Mexiko | Nummer 533 - November 2018

PRÄSENZ ZEIGEN

Betroffener besucht Prozess gegen Waffenschmiede Heckler & Koch

Seit Mai stehen fünf ehemalige Angestellte des süddeutschen Rüstungskonzerns Heckler & Koch wegen Verstößen gegen das Kriegswaffenkontrollgesetz vor dem Stuttgarter Landgericht. Vor dem Urteil Ende Oktober erschien der Bruder eines der Opfer aus Mexiko im Gerichtssaal.
Ecuador | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Bis nach Galápagos

Neues Bergbaugesetz ignoriert die Interessen der Indigenen und  ländlichen Gemeinschaften

Ende Februar hat das ecuadorianische Parlament mit knapper Mehrheit ein umstrittenes Bergbaugesetz verabschiedet: 77 Abgeordnete stimten für den Entwurf der rechten Regierung von Daniel Noboa, 70 dagegen. Das sogenannte organische Gesetz (Kategorie für grundlegende Gesetze im ecuadorianischen Recht) soll die strategischen Sektoren Bergbau und Energie stärken. …
Argentinien | Deutschland | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Rechte Realitätsverweigerer

Die argentinische Regierung kämpft mit schlechten Wirtschaftszahlen, in Deutschland gründet sich ein Milei-Institut

Mitte März fand im sächsischen Schkeuditz unter dem Motto „Deutschland deregulieren. Jetzt!“ die erste Milei-Konferenz statt. Dahinter steht das „Javier Milei Institut für Deregulierung in Europa“, das die Bekanntheit des argentinischen Staatschefs für seine eigene Agenda nutzen möchte. …

Newsletter abonnieren