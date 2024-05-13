Kniefall vor Washington

Die Regierung in Argentinien richtet ihre Außenpolitik an den USA aus und nutzt die Gunst der Stunde für ihren Kampf gegen China

Nicht nur wirtschafts- und sozialpolitisch krempelt Präsident Javier Milei Argentinien um. Auch in der Außen- und der sogenannten Sicherheitspolitik bedeutet sein Amtsantritt am 10. Dezember 2023 eine 180-Grad-Wende – hin zum „Westen“, mitsamt dessen militärischen Bündnissen, weg von China und Akteur*innen aus Südamerika selbst, die einen unabhängigen Kurs anstreben. Der letzte Streich: Am 18. April stellte der argentinische Verteidigungsminister Luis Petri bei der NATO den Antrag, sein Land als „globalen Partner“ aufzunehmen.