Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Knüppel für den Wahlerfolg

Sechs Monate vor den Halbzeitwahlen zeigt die Milei-Regierung ihre autoritäre Fratze

Im Jahr der Halbzeitwahlen fährt die argentinische Regierung zunehmend schwerere Geschütze gegen jeglichen Widerstand auf. Die direkte Repression, wenn auch die sichtbarste und gewaltvollste, ist aber nur eine von vielen Maßnahmen, durch die die autoritäre Fratze des von Präsident Javier Milei propagierten „Anarchokapitalismus“ immer offener zu Tage tritt. Flankiert wird sie von Hetze, die der Delegitimierung und Feindmarkierung der Opposition dient. LN berichtet über die aktuellen Repressionen und ihre Hintergründe.

Von Federic Schnatterer

