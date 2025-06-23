Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

Kollektive Hilfe statt kolonialer Logik

Ein Jahr nach den Überschwemmungen in Rio Grande do Sul

Am 27. April 2024 kam es im Bundesstaat Rio Grande do Sul, im Süden Brasiliens zu heftigen Regenfällen. Als erstes traf es die Region Santa Cruz do Sul im Taquari-Tal, die bereits von schweren Wetterereignissen im Jahr 2023 gezeichnet war. Was in dieser Region ein immer wiederkehrendes Ereignis zu sein schien, breitete sich im ganzen Staat aus. Die Konsequenzen sind bis heute zu spüren, wie diese Analyse aufzeigt.

Paula Gil Larruscahim, Karine Agatha França, Marília Budó, Porto Alegre (Übersetzung: Laura Stutzke)

Hola!

