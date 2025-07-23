Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

ABYA YALA | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

„Koloniale Wunden heilen“

Interview mit Pancho Godoy, Kunsthistoriker und Autor von „Bräuche und GePflogenheiten der Weißen“

Francisco Godoy Vega teilt im Interview anlässlich der Veröffentlichung seines Buches Usos y Costumbres de los Blancos (Bräuche und Gepflogenheiten der Weißen) seine persönliche und politische Erfahrung, seine Analyse von strukturellem Rassismus in Europa und Lateinamerika sowie seine Sicht auf koloniale Erinnerung, Widerstandsstrategien und die transformative Kraft kollektiver Anerkennung.

Interview: Margot Ravereau

