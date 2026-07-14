Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | USA

Kolonialismus der Technokraten

Unternehmer Peter Thiel reist durch Südamerika – mit einer Mission

Im April 2026 landet in Buenos Aires ein Privatjet. An Bord ist Peter Thiel, Gründer von Palantir, Mitgründer von Paypal, gemeinsam mit Elon Musk, einer der einflussreichsten Unternehmer im Silicon Valley. In den Tagen seines Besuchs trifft er Javier Milei, schaut sich das berühmte Superclásico – ein Fußballspiel zwischen den beiden Mannschaften Boca Juniors und River Plate – an und kauft ein Anwesen mit 1.600 Quadratmetern in einer der exklusivsten Teile der Stadt – für 12 Millionen Dollar. Danach reist Thiel nach Chile weiter. Zuvor war er in Ecuador gewesen. In diesem Artikel soll die Südamerikareise des Technologie-Moguls näher beleuchtet werden, um die geopolitischen Auswir­kungen auf die Region aufzuzeigen.

Von Santiago Abraham und Max Telias (Übersetzung: Annabelle Köchling)
Kontrolle über die Hemisphäre Palantir als technologische Plattform für die US-Agenda in Lateinam

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