Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Migration | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | USA

Kolumbien unter Druck

USA verschärft Migrationspolitik mit globalen Folgen

Während die US-Politik den Druck auf Kolumbien erhöht, fehlen dem südamerikanischen Land sowohl die finanziellen Mittel als auch die nötige internationale Rückendeckung, um die wachsenden Herausforderungen zu bewältigen. Die folgende Analyse zeigt, wie die verschärfte US-Migrationspolitik globale Verschiebungen auslöst und welcher Verantwortung sich die internationale Gemeinschaft bislang entzieht.

Stéphanie López & Jana Kuhnt

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit Digital-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Kolumbien | Nummer 597 - März 2024

Die Tragödie um La Gorgona

Proteste an der Pazifikküste Kolumbiens gegen ein US-Militärprojekt

Die Isla Gorgona im kolumbianischen Pazifik war im Laufe ihrer Geschichte immer wieder von nationalem Interesse. Lange Zeit hat sie als Gefängnisinsel gedient, 1983 wurde sie wegen ihrer Bedeutung für die Erhaltung der Artenvielfalt im Wasser und an Land zum Nationalen Naturpark (PNN) erklärt. …
Kolumbien | Nummer 491 - Mai 2015

„Die Regierung löst ihre Versprechen nicht ein“

Interview mit der Gewerkschaftsaktivistin Ligia Ines Alzate und Enrique Daza vom kolumbianischen Aktionsnetzwerk gegen Freihandel RECALCA

Seit August 2013 ist das viel diskutierte Freihandelsabkommen zwischen der Europäischen Union und Kolumbien in Kraft. Zwei Jahre zuvor wurde bereits ein ähnliches Abkommen zwischen den USA und Kolumbien beschlossen. …
Bewegung | Kolumbien | Nummer 516 – Juni 2017 | Politik

„ÄNGSTE HABE ICH KEINE“

Interview mit dem FARC-Guerillero Rolando Cauca

Die Entwaffnung der Bewaffneten Revolutionären Streitkräfte Kolumbiens (FARC), die am 30. Mai vollendet werden sollte, wurde um 20 Tage verlängert.  6.900 FARC-Mitglieder sind bereits in den Übergangszonen eingetroffen, mehr als 2.300 Waffen gaben sie in den letzten sechs Monaten an die Vereinten Nationen ab. …

Newsletter abonnieren