Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Gewalt und Staat | Militär | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025 | USA | Venezuela | Venezuela

Kriegsdrohungen in der Karibik

Die USA setzen gegen Venezuela auf Eskalation

Seit August erhöht die US-Regierung unter Donald Trump den Druck gegenüber Venezuela und schickt unter dem Deckmantel der Drogenbekämpfung Kriegsschiffe in die südliche Karibik. Innenpolitisch sitzt die Regierung von Nicolás Maduro trotz fragwürdiger Legitimität bislang fest im Sattel. Die regierungskritische Linke sieht sich mit verstärkter Repression konfrontiert.

Von Tobias Lambert

Um den kompletten Artikel zu lesen, abonniere jetzt LN!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 531/532 - September/Oktober 2018 | Venezuela | Wirtschaft

MADUROS RISIKOSPIEL

Mit umfangreichen Reformen will die venezolanische Regierung die Wirtschaft stabilisieren

Mit einer breit angelegten Reformoffensive will Venezuelas Regierung der Wirtschaftskrise Herr werden. Und im Rahmen des Programms „Rückkehr ins Heimatland“ unterstützt sie ausgewanderte Bürger*innen neuerdings dabei, den umgekehrten Weg anzutreten.
Allgemein | Nummer 539 - Mai 2019 | Politik | Venezuela | Wirtschaft

„KEINER VON BEIDEN IST POLITISCH LEGITIMIERT”

Interview mit dem venezolanischen Soziologen Edgardo Lander

Der Machtkampf in Venezuela scheint fest­gefahren. Die rechte Opposition konnte sich mit dem angestrebten schnellen Regimewechsel nicht durchsetzen. Im Interview mit den Lateinamerika Nachrichten spricht der Soziologe und kritische Chavist Edgardo Lander über die aktuelle Situation in Venezuela, mögliche Auswege aus der politischen Krise und die Umweltzerstörung im Minenbogen des Orinoco. …
Nummer 477 - März 2014 | Venezuela

Putsch innerhalb der Opposition

Die Protestwelle stärkt den radikalen Flügel der Regierungsgegner_innen

Inmitten der schwierigen wirtschaftlichen Situation protestieren Oppositionelle in Venezuela seit Wochen gegen die Regierung. Teile der Opposition wollen den demokratisch gewählten Präsidenten Nicolás Maduro durch den Druck der Straße stürzen. Damit ist der mühsam erarbeitete Konsens der Opposition, sich politisch auf Wahlen zu fokussieren, in Gefahr. …

Newsletter abonnieren