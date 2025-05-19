Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Ecuador | Nummer 611 – Mai 2025

Krise, Klientelismus und Macht

Die Schlüssel zur Wiederwahl Noboas in Ecuador

Am 13. April 2025 wählte Ecuador den Bananenunternehmer und Multimillionär Daniel Noboa erneut zum Präsidenten. Laut Auszählung des Nationalen Wahlrats erhielt der amtierende Präsident Noboa 56 Prozent der Stimmen, während die progressive Kandidatin Luisa González 44 Prozent erreichte. Dieses Ergebnis widersprach dem technischen Gleichstand in der ersten Runde sowie den Prognosen von Umfragen und Exit-Polls (Wahltagsbefragungen), laut denen die beiden Kandidat*innen enger beieinander lagen. Obwohl die Betrugsvorwürfe der Oppositions-kandidatin nicht bestätigt wurden, verwiesen Wahlbeobachtungs­missionen und andere Expert*innen auf mehrere Faktoren wie Klientelismus, Autoritarismus und politische Ungleichheit – LN ordnet die Ergebnisse der Wahl ein und analysiert die Hinweise auf einen schweren, möglicherweise irreversiblen Rückschritt der Demokratie im Land.

Von María Cristina Ayala León (Übersetzung: Margot Ravereau)

