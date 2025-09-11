Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Colombia | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

La justicia ha llegado

Expresidente Àlavro Uribe condenado

En Colombia habita una desesperanza profunda, alimentada por la violencia, el terror y la impunidad. Problemas que parecían tan arraigados al gobierno y sus estructuras de poder que se consideraba imposible que un expresidente fuera condenado. Sin embargo, por primera vez en la historia del país, esto sucedió: el líder de la derecha fue condenado, propinando un duro golpe a la impunidad que parecía intocable. Si con eso „llegó la justicia“ cómo proclamo la jueza encargada Sandra Heredia en la sentencia y en qué medida se ha sentado aquí un precedente histórico, analiza el LN en este artículo.

Von Gabriela Rojas Bock

Kolumbien | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

Die Gerechtigkeit ist eingekehrt

Ex-Präsident Álvaro Uribe verurteilt

In Kolumbien besteht eine tiefe Verzweiflung, genährt durch die Gewalt, den Terror und die fehlende Gerechtigkeit. Diese Probleme sind tief in der Regierung und den Machtstrukturen verwurzelt.

