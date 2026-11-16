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Argentinien | Chile | Español | Nummer 630 - Dezember 2026

La soberanía de los vendedores

El renovado conflicto entre Chile y Argentina oculta la entrega de sus territorios a empresas internacionales

En el marco de sus respectivos proyectos de construcción nacional, Chile y Argentina conquistaron la Patagonia. De ese proceso se beneficiaron tanto las oligarquías nacionales como las empresas internacionales. LN analiza las actuales tensiones diplomáticas a la luz de este recorrido histórico.

Von Mauricio Tapia
Un territorio rico. El paisaje de la Patagonia siempre ha sido objeto de disputa entre Chile y Argen

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