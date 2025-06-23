Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 612 - Juni 2025 | Peru

„Länger inhaftiert als Nelson Mandela“

Interview mit César Oyola, Anwalt des MRTA-Gründers Víctor Polay

Während ehemalige Guerrilleros in anderen Ländern Lateinamerikas längst Präsident*innen geworden sind, sitzen sie in Peru noch immer im Gefängnis. Víctor Polay, Mitgründer der Revolutionären Bewegung Túpac Amaru (MRTA), ist seit 35 Jahren unter teils unmenschlichen und erniedrigenden Bedingungen inhaftiert. Ob er im Januar 2026 wie geplant freigelassen wird, ist noch unklar. Über die Rolle des ehemaligen bewaffneten Konflikts in Perus Politik heute sowie über die Unterschiede zwischen der MRTA und der anderen peruanischen Guerrillaorganisation Leuchtender Pfad sprachen die LN mit Polays Anwalt.

Interview: Martin Schäfter und Diana Figueroa mit Unterstützung von Abel Aliaga (Übersetzung: Martin Schäfer)

Hola!

