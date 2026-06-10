Land, Leben, LGBTIQ*

In der größten Volksbewegung Lateinamerikas MST gehen Queere Themen Hand in Hand mit dem Kampf um Land

Wer ist das bäuerliche Subjekt? Wer sind die Akteur*innen der Volksagrarreform? Diese Frage tauchte in der brasilianischen Landlosenbewegung (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra, MST) mit explizitem Bezug zu queeren Themen 2015 zum ersten Mal auf. Ausgehend von diesen Frage­stellungen wurde die Idee des „Bauernseins“ als pluralistisches Subjekt diskutiert, das mehrheitlich rassifiziert ist, und in seiner sexuellen und geschlechtlichen Vielfalt anerkannt wird. Der folgende Hintergrundbericht zeigt, wie die Bewegung LGBTIQ*-­Politik heute in ihren eigenen Reihen umsetzt. Dazu kommen Beteiligte zu Wort, die über Fortschritte, Wider­sprüche und die Bedeutung von Bildung im Kampf gegen Queerfeindlichkeit berichten.