Lateinamerikas Rolle beim UN-Binding Treaty

In Genf haben 63 Staaten zu unternehmerischen Sorgfaltspflichten verhandelt

Lithium, Bananen, Wasserstoff, Teile für die Automobilindustrie – die Bedeutung lateinamerikanischer Produkte und Rohstoffe auf dem Weltmarkt ist immens. Doch eine faire Bezahlung der Arbeiter*innen und Nachhaltigkeitsbemühungen, um diese Ressourcen zu würdigen und zu schützen, gibt es kaum. Im Gegenteil: Es kommt vor allem am Anfang der Lieferketten am häufigsten zu Menschenrechtsverletzungen und Umweltverstößen, etwa in den einzelnen Fabriken und Minen sowie auf den Plantagen der Länder des Subkontinents.