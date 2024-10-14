Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Leben für die Rechte des eigenen Volkes

Interview mit Guillermo Tenorio Votinas, einem Gründervater des CRIC

Vom ersten Tag an war Guillermo Tenorio Vitonas Teil des Consejo Regional Indígena del Cauca (CRIC; dt.: Regionaler Indigener Rat des Cauca). Bereits mit 18 Jahren begann er, sich mit anderen Bewohner*innen aus dem Cauca, einer Provinz südlich von Cali, zu organisieren, als die Gewalt des bewaffneten Konfliktes sich auf einem Höhepunkt befand. Doch auch heute, nach zahlreichen Friedensprozessen, bleibt die Situation in der Region weiterhin bedrohlich. Bei seinem Besuch in Berlin sprach Guillermo Tenorio Vitonas mit LN über die brisante Lage im Cauca, die Geschichte und aktuelle Bedeutung des CRIC, erfolgreiche Selbstorganisierung und seine Perspektiven auf Frieden.

Interview: Sarah Schaarschmidt & Kori Mamani Hoppe

