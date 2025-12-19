Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kuba | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Tourismus | Wirtschaft

Leben in zwei Welten

Die Auswirkungen des Tourismus auf die kubanische Gesellschaft

Jedes Jahr reisen Millionen von Menschen nach Kuba. Sie bringen dringend benötigte Devisen ins Land – eine zentrale Einkommensquelle für die rund zehn Millionen Kubaner*innen und den Staat der Karibikinsel. Aber was bedeutet der massive Tourismus für die kubanische Bevölkerung? Wer profitiert und wer bleibt auf der Strecke? Von der Bedeutung und den Folgen des Tourismus handelt die folgende Analyse. Sie ist im Rahmen des Podcasts „Ohren auf Lateinamerika“ entstanden.

Sarah Schaarschmidt

Orlando Carriqueo, Sprecher der Indigenen Mapuche, war im August und September 2025 in Deutschland. Auf Protestcamps berichtete er von den Erfahrungen der Mapuche in der patagonischen Provinz Río Negro. Im Gespräch mit LN teilt Carriqueo seine Perspektive auf den Schutz der Mapuche-Territorien und ihren Völkern.

