Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Lebensraum und Kosmovision

Interview mit Dayuma Nango, Norma Ene Nenquimo und Manaí Prado zur Zukunft des Yasuní-Volksentscheids gegen die Erdölförderung

In einem historischen Volksentscheid am 20. August 2023 entschieden die Ecuadorianer*innen, die Erdölförderung im Yasuní-Nationalpark, einem UNESCO Biosphärenreservat, zu stoppen. Das Reservat ist Heimat verschiedener, darunter auch in freiwilliger Isolation lebender Indigener Gemeinschaften. Für die Tour „Yasunicemos el mundo“, die Ende Oktober 2024 vom Forschungs- und Dokumentationszentrum Chile-Lateinamerika und Entrepueblos organisiert wurde, kamen drei Aktivistinnen nach Berlin, um auf internationaler Ebene um Unterstützung zur Einhaltung des Volksentscheids zu werben. Die LN hatten Gelegenheit, mit ihnen ein Interview zu führen.

Von Interview: Josefina Lehnen & Paúl Bedón

Komplette Ausgabe jetzt im Abo lesen!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

„Wir brauchen mehr lateinamerikanische Integration“

Sicherheitspolitik und Ausnahmezustand unter Präsident Noboa

Mit Sozialwissenschaftsprofessor Fernando Carrión Mena sprach LN über die Bilanz des von der Noboa-Regierung dekretierten Ausnahmezustands zur Eindämmung der durch den Drogenhandel bedingten Gewalt und die Unterwanderung der Gesellschaft durch Kartelle. …
Ecuador | Nummer 521 - November 2017 | Politik

TWITTER-ATTACKE AUS DER DACHKAMMER

Ecuadors neuer Präsident bringt nach dem Ende der Ära von Präsident Rafael Correa viel in Bewegung

Der Bruch in der ecuadorianischen Regierungspartei Alianza País scheint nicht mehr zu kitten. Lenín Moreno, der am 24. Mai die Nachfolge von Rafael Correa antrat, hat zwar noch keinen klaren wirtschaftspolitischen Kurs, gibt aber Justiz und privaten Medien freie Fahrt, in Sachen Korruption tätig zu werden. …
Ecuador | Nummer 391 - Januar 2007

Ein bolivarianischer Aufbruch?

Nach dem Wahlsieg des Linkskandidaten Rafael Correa

In der Stichwahl um die ecuadorianische Präsidentschaft am 26. November 2006 erhielt der Linkskandidat Rafael Correa rund 57 Prozent der Stimmen und wird so am 15. Januar 2007 als neuer Präsident vereidigt. …

Newsletter abonnieren