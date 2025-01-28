Lebensraum und Kosmovision

In einem historischen Volksentscheid am 20. August 2023 entschieden die Ecuadorianer*innen, die Erdölförderung im Yasuní-Nationalpark, einem UNESCO Biosphärenreservat, zu stoppen. Das Reservat ist Heimat verschiedener, darunter auch in freiwilliger Isolation lebender Indigener Gemeinschaften. Für die Tour „Yasunicemos el mundo“, die Ende Oktober 2024 vom Forschungs- und Dokumentationszentrum Chile-Lateinamerika und Entrepueblos organisiert wurde, kamen drei Aktivistinnen nach Berlin, um auf internationaler Ebene um Unterstützung zur Einhaltung des Volksentscheids zu werben. Die LN hatten Gelegenheit, mit ihnen ein Interview zu führen.