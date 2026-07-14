Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kurznachrichten | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | Venezuela

Lehrer*innen streiken für bessere Bedingungen und Löhne

Von LN
Am 10. Juni haben Lehrer*innen in Venezuela einen bundesweiten Streik durchgeführt. Sie fordern bes

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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