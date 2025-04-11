Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 610 - April 2025

lila Welle statt Zeit der Frauen?

Teilnahmerekorde beim 8M in Mexiko-Stadt

Schon zwei Stunden vor dem angekündigten Beginn der Demonstration zum Internationalen Frauentag ist die U-Bahn-Station am „Monumento de la Revolución“ mit in lila gekleideten Demonstrierenden gefüllt. Die „Marcha 8M“ ist ausschließlich für Frauen und geschlechtliche Dissidenzen (FLINTA) organisiert. Unzählige Frauen jeden Alters und aus allen Berufen haben sich am Monument versammelt, um gemeinsam für ihre Interessen zu demonstrieren. Und auch viele Kinder haben sich angeschlossen. LN berichtet von der lebendigen Demo.

Von Anna-Lena Hartung, Mexico-Stadt

Hola!

