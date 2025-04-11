lila Welle statt Zeit der Frauen?

Teilnahmerekorde beim 8M in Mexiko-Stadt

Schon zwei Stunden vor dem angekündigten Beginn der Demonstration zum Internationalen Frauentag ist die U-Bahn-Station am „Monumento de la Revolución“ mit in lila gekleideten Demonstrierenden gefüllt. Die „Marcha 8M“ ist ausschließlich für Frauen und geschlechtliche Dissidenzen (FLINTA) organisiert. Unzählige Frauen jeden Alters und aus allen Berufen haben sich am Monument versammelt, um gemeinsam für ihre Interessen zu demonstrieren. Und auch viele Kinder haben sich angeschlossen. LN berichtet von der lebendigen Demo.