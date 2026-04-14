Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Linker Lichtblick in Lateinamerika

Historischer Wahlerfolg stärkt die kolumbianische Linke bei den anstehenden Präsidentschaftswahlen

Aus den kolumbianischen Parlamentswahlen im März geht das linke Bündnis Pacto Histórico als stärkste Kraft hervor. Dadurch wird die Präsidentschaftskandidatur des linken Iván Cepeda gestärkt, der Ende Mai im ersten Wahlgang gegen zwei extrem rechte Kandidat*innen antritt. Eine Einordnung der vergangenen und kommenden Wahlen.

Von Tininiska Zanger Montoy
Kandidat des Pacto Histórico Iván Cepeda beim kolumbianischen Treffen in Madrid am 7. Januar 2026

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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