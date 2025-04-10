„Lithium, das Brot für heute, der Hunger von morgen“

In ihrem Comic Vida de Litio („Lithium-Leben“) macht Azul Blaseotto, Comic-Zeichnerin, Professorin und Künstlerin, auf die Repressionen des argentinischen Staats gegen die Proteste der Indigenen Bevölkerung in der Region Jujuy aufmerksam. Diese wehrt sich gegen den Lithiumabbau und kämpft für das Recht auf ihr Land. Als Reaktion seitens der Regierung erfahren die Menschen Gewalt und Unterdrückung. Doch die Proteste beschränken sich längst nicht mehr auf den grüner Extraktivismus in Argentinien. Im Interview berichtet sie von den Zusammenhängen unterschiedlicher Kämpfe in Jujuy und den aktuellen Herausforderungen im argentinischen Bildungssystem.