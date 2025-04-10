Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Comic | Nummer 610 - Avril 2025 | Umwelt & Klima

„Lithium, das Brot für heute, der Hunger von morgen“

Interview mit der Comic-Künstlerin und Aktivistin Azul Blaseotto über die Proteste gegen den Lithiumabbau in Argentinien

In ihrem Comic Vida de Litio („Lithium-Leben“) macht Azul Blaseotto, Comic-Zeichnerin, Professorin und Künstlerin, auf die Repressionen des argentinischen Staats gegen die Proteste der Indigenen Bevölkerung in der Region Jujuy aufmerksam. Diese wehrt sich gegen den Lithiumabbau und kämpft für das Recht auf ihr Land. Als Reaktion seitens der Regierung erfahren die Menschen Gewalt und Unterdrückung. Doch die Proteste beschränken sich längst nicht mehr auf den grüner Extraktivismus in Argentinien. Im Interview berichtet sie von den Zusammenhängen unterschiedlicher Kämpfe in Jujuy und den aktuellen Herausforderungen im argentinischen Bildungssystem.

Interview: Mara Kuth

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 512 - Februar 2017 | Politik | Umwelt & Klima

MIT DER ARMEE GEGEN DIE SHUAR

Interview mit Esperanza Martínez von Acción Ecológica über Bergbau und Kriminalisierungsversuche in Ecuador

Die ecuadorianische Umweltschutz-NRO Acción Ecológica feierte vor Kurzem ihr 30-jähriges Bestehen. Zur Jahreswende sollte sie von der Regierung unter Rafael Correa aufgelöst werden: Sie habe im Kontext eines Bergbaukonflikts gegen staatliche Sicherheitsinteressen verstoßen, lautete der Vorwurf. Das Umweltministerium, bei dem Acción Ecológica registriert ist, hat am 12. …
Kolumbien | Nummer 545 - November 2019 | Umwelt & Klima

WO KOMMT DIE KOHLE HER?

Die kolumbianische Mine El Cerrejón zeigt, dass lokaler Kohleausstieg nicht ausreicht

Vielfältige Kämpfe wie die Besetzung des Hambacher Forstes oder die Anti-Kohlekraft-Kampagne Ende Gelände haben die Tagebaulandschaften in Deutschland in das Bewusstsein der Menschen gebracht. Doch mit einem Ausstieg aus der Förderung von Braunkohle in Zentraleuropa ist die Klimakrise längst nicht beendet. Stattdessen wird Kohle aus anderen Regionen importiert. …
Kolumbien | Nummer 514 - April 2017 | Umwelt & Klima | Wirtschaft

„SEIEN SIE KEINE KOMPLIZEN!“

Interview mit der Anwältin Johana Rocha über die Energiepolitik Kolumbiens

Kolumbiens Kohleexporte erreichen neue Rekordmengen. Auch das unter dem Zeichen der Energiewende stehende Deutschland kauft den klimaschädlichen Rohstoff ein, die Menschenrechtsverletzungen beim Abbau interessieren nicht weiter. …

Newsletter abonnieren