Literatur | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

Lyrik aus Lateinamerika

Nummer 587 - Mai 2023 | Paraguay | Wahlen

Keine Überraschung

Die konservative ANR/Colorado-Partei gewinnt erneut die Kongress- und Präsidentschaftswahlen in Paraguay

Asunción: Die Wahlen am 30. April hat der Ökonom Santiago Peña deutlich mit 43 Prozent der Stimmen gewonnen. Dabei war ein Klima der Skandale und politischen Krisen als Chance für die Opposition gedeutet worden. Der wichtigste Gegenkandidat, der radikal-liberale Efraín Alegre, hatte zuletzt in den Umfragen deutlich aufgeholt. …
Literatur | Nummer 513 - März 2017

EIN GEWISSER BLUES

Das Buch Unbekanntes Kuba versammelt sieben zweisprachige, poetische Erzählungen

Literatur | Nummer 531/532 - September/Oktober 2018

BRASILIANISCHES TAGEBUCH

Auszüge aus dem neuen Buch von Daniel Stosiek

Brasilianisches Tagebuch von Daniel Stosiek handelt von Begegnungen mit Menschen verarmter Gebiete bei São Paulo, indigener Völker und afrobrasilianischer Kultur, mit kirchlichen Basisgemeinden und vom unalltäglichen Alltag in einem ungewohnten Kontinent. …